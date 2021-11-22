Santos Femenil vs Tigres Femenil LIVE (0-1) | 11/21/2021

Hasan Sheikh
10:35 PM a few seconds ago

72 ‘

Sánchez again sends center, but De León prevents greater danger from being generated with an accurate header

11:33 PM3 minutes ago

69 ‘

Sanchez’s center, but the local defense moves the ball away.

9:30 PM6 minutes ago

67 ‘

Change of Santos. Hurtado leaves by Mariela Jiménez

11:25 PM11 minutes ago

62 ‘

Change of Tigers. Cecilia Santiago cannot continue and Ofelia Solís takes her place.

10:21 PM15 minutes ago

58 ‘

It goes! Alexia Villanueva is expelled from the match after a strong clash with Santiago.

10:20 PM16 minutes ago

57 ‘

Change of Tigers. Jana Gutiérrez leaves for Blanca Solís

10:16 PM20 minutes ago

53 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres Femenil! Lizbeth Ovalle defines correctly and opens the scoring at TSM

10:07 PM29 minutes ago

Four. Five’

Start the plugin in the TSM.

9:50 PM an hour ago

45 + 2 ‘

The first half ends, Santos and Tigres tie at half time.

9:49 PM an hour ago

45 + 1 ‘

Goalie! Gómez’s center for Ramírez, but Santiago ends up preventing his bow from falling.

9:48 PM an hour ago

42 ‘

The ball is back and forth, both teams look for the rival goal, but the definition fails in the last line.

9:39 PM an hour ago

37 ‘

Head shot by Mayor, but the ball goes to the side

9:35 PM an hour ago

33 ‘

Cinthya Peraza’s cannon shot that ends up crashing into Santiago’s crossbar.

9:33 PM an hour ago

30 ‘

Close! Shot by Belén Cruz, but the ball goes outside the goal.

9:27 PM an hour ago

24 ‘

Defensive cut by Santos, preventing Tigres from opening the scoring.

9:19 PM an hour ago

17 ‘

Change of Santos. Daniela Delgado leaves for Andrea Hurtado

9:18 PM an hour ago

14 ‘

Portress! Buenfil prevents Tigres from making the first match with great intervention.

9:16 PM an hour ago

14 ‘

It goes! Daniela Delgado leaves the meeting on a stretcher and everything indicates that she will not be able to continue

9:11 PM an hour ago

8 ‘

Estela Gómez put the Guerreras ahead, but the referee signals offside.

9:02 PM2 hours ago

0 ‘

The actions of the last duel of the regular phase begin.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

XI Tigres Women

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; L. Mercado, N. Rangel, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez; S. Major.

7:56 PM2 hours ago

XI Santos Women

N. Buenfil; L. de León, N. Quiñones, K. Estrada, M. Varela; B. López, E. Gómez, C. Peraza, D. Delgado, A. Ramírez; A. Villanueva.

7:48 PM2 hours ago

They make themselves present

Tigres Femenil, headed by Roberto Medina, are already at the meeting venue; they will seek to close the tournament without a single defeat.

7:46 PM2 hours ago

At home

Santos Femenil has already arrived at TSM, those from Torreón will seek to close the tournament with a victory.

7:42 PM2 hours ago

What a fact!

Lizbeth Ovalle comes to this match adding 30 Liga-Liguilla matches playing consecutively.

8:31 PM2 hours ago

What figures!

8:28 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Alexia Villanueva is the most dangerous player for those from Torreón; Tigres will have to pay special attention to this forward to seek to neutralize it.

7:24 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Stephany Mayor is the one who the Santos saga has to pay special attention to; the Tigres player, is one of the most lethal forwards, accumulates 12 goals.

7:17 PM2 hours ago

To improve

Those of Torreón arrive adding 37 goals in their favor and 24 against, in addition; to win this game, they could climb positions for the Liguilla.

8:12 PM2 hours ago

What numbers!

Tigres comes to this game adding 50 goals in favor and only seven against, numbers in favor that they will seek to increase to end the game in a great way.

7:07 PM2 hours ago

Good evening!

Welcome to the coverage of the meeting between Santos Femenil and Tigres Femenil, this match corresponds to the last day of Apertura 2021 and will be played at TSM. Shortly we will share all the relevant information of the match as well as the confirmed lineups.

