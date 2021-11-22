Santiago Solari “put his hand” in the days of the Liguilla

The Eagles of America already know what will be the days and times for the Capital Classic for the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the MX League. How much did Santiago Solari have to do with the confirmation? We will tell you about it in this article.

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari they needed some time away with the competitions to recover soldiers. That period will fulfill, exactly, between the last match of the date 17 of the regular phase that was before Rayados from Monterrey and the outward crossing of the quarter finals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX with Pumas UNAM (which will take place on November 24), of 17 days.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

That is, the set cream blue will arrive sufficiently oxygenated to go through the qualification to the semifinal of the Big party. But not his rival on duty, the whole auriazul that drives the countryman of the Indiecito, Andres Lillini, given that between the collision with Deportivo Toluca for him Repechage and the comparison that will take place in the University Olympic Stadium this Wednesday, it is barely 72 hours apart.

In this regard, according to a comment that a source linked to the America club made Águilas Monumental, Santiago Solari He would have moved heaven and earth for his contacts to do the impossible so that the first of the clashes for the quarterfinals was on the first of the two available dates.

For what reason? Precisely for what was explained above. The less rest the Pumas of the UNAM, greater problems, a priori, would have to prepare in front of the Classic Capitalino, in this case, in CU, in addition to the accumulated tensions that it generates in the participants, going through an instance such as the Repechage.

When do América and Pumas play for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

The Eagles of America and Pumas UNAM will meet in the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, in what, ultimately, will be two new editions of the Classic Capitalino. The one-way match will take place on Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m. CDMX at University Olympic Stadiumwhile turning in the Aztec stadium It will be on Saturday 27 of the same month and at the same time.