Santi Giménez accepts Cruz Azul’s failure, but reveals joy for Orbelín Pineda’s departure to Europe

The Mexican forward considers that the celestial team had much more to give, that is why it is a failure to be left out of the Liguilla

MEXICO — Santiago Gimenez, forward of Blue Cross, is self-critical and described as a failure the 2021 Opening that La Maquina had after being eliminated by Monterrey in the repechage. However, on the other hand, he feels joy for Orbelín Pineda, who will go to Europe.

“I think I define it as a failure obviously because Cruz Azul has to give more or had to give more, I think it was a game where the result does not mark what the game was, I think we deserved more but it was a failure of us, “said the Mexican attacker after falling to Monterrey.

Santiago Giménez considers that Cruz Azul failed by not entering the Liguilla. Imago7

“Nor is it about making excuses, we are already eliminated and just as we had to win today we have to lose, we have to stand up in victory in defeat, so I don’t want to make excuses, I think it was our fault and nothing else.”

Giménez said that despite the elimination, the group is happy for Orbelín Pineda, who in the next few days will emigrate to Europe, although they are hurt because they get rid of one of the best cement players.

“Yes, of course, those who already know, There are many who, like Orbelín, have to emigrate to Europe and the truth is that it is a joy in our group, but it hurts that players like him and others leave, obviously they are already in history and you always have to look for the best individually. “

The & # 39; Chaquito & # 39; also accepted that personally he needs to improve his relationship with the goal, after the Apertura 2021 finished it with four annotations.

“Personally, so to speak, I don’t like to use this word but the hue … they were always present. I am missing, I think, a bit of a goal, trying to work more in that aspect, in the definition, in the pitching, in try to put in what I have because I think that is what the club is looking for from me, that I can score more goals and I think that is what I have lacked. “