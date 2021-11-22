Rosamund Pike and her best films (for fans of The Wheel of Time)

Die Another Day It was the first job in the cinema of Rosamund pike and from there everything was improving, until the actress became one of the greats of Hollywood and the protagonist, among other things, of one of the best psychological thrillers in history.

Currently, Rosamund pike appears as Moiraine in the Amazon Prime adaptation of The Wheel of Time, where we see her turned into a powerful warrior witch who must make a long journey to find a mysterious dragon of prophecies that can save or destroy humanity (which can be 1 of 5 men and women that she has in mind and who come of a village in the mountains).

The Wheel of Time It’s certainly one of his biggest and most expensive projects, but it’s not the only thing he’s made worth keeping on the radar. Rosamund Pike has appeared in comedies, action films, period dramas and one of the best films of David Fincher, and taking a tour through its catalog is to find many surprises and interesting things (including the series Watership down, where he lends his voice).

Best Rosamund Pike Movies:

Gone girl

Directed by David Fincher, This psychological thriller is based on the novel by Gillian Flynn and is a macabre tale of revenge. Pike Amy Dunne, who, after discovering that her husband is unfaithful, decides to carry out a twisted and macabre plan to make him pay for what he did and cause him much more suffering than she felt. The story is said to be loosely inspired by the disappearance of mystery writer Agatha Christie, but with a violent, bloody, and highly manipulative twist.

The World’s End

Starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Rosamund Pike, This film belongs to Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy. This is the story of a man who, in the midst of the crisis of his 40s, decides to gather his friends from his youth to have an epic adventure, visiting as many bars as possible in a single night to complete a marathon known as “The Golden Mile.” , which ends in a legendary pub. Anything that can go wrong does, old problems from the past come to light and the journey becomes much more complex, and that is what helps Wright tell his story in which he finally talks about the importance of friends and the way our lives change as we grow up.

Jack Reacher

Bond is not the only special agent who has been part of the career of Pike. This film stars Tom Cruise and follows a homicide investigator who stumbles upon a case involving a trained military sniper who shot five innocent victims seemingly at random. The accused man writes “go for Jack Reacher“So he (Reacher) decides to investigate for himself and find out if the man is really guilty of what he is accused of.

An Education

Pike appears next to Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard in this movie based on a real case. This is the story of Jenny, an English teenager who is seduced by an older man who offers to take her to meet the whole world, but he is not who he claims to be and, after sacrificing her life and dreams for him, Jenny must find the right way to move on and create your own path in life. This is a complex and human drama, and it is much more interesting than you think.

Pride & Prejudice

Matthew Macfadyen, better known as Tom in Succession, Keira Knightley and Pike star in the best adaptation of one of the most famous novels of Jane Austen, where they introduce us to 5 sisters with very different ideas of what they want in life. Their parents want them to get married well, but not all of them have that plan and they must overcome various obstacles, prejudices and social problems to get what they want.

Hector and the Search for Happiness

Simon Pegg and Pike They appear together again in this movie that talks about what it means to be happy and what we can do to achieve that. Hector is a frustrated and depressed psychiatrist, who decides to travel to every corner of the world to find the secret of happiness, which can help him turn his own life around and learn to enjoy what is right in front of him. This is a film to reflect on, showing that happiness is not found in the most obvious places.

Radioactive

This biographical film tells the story of Marie Curie, the winning scientist Nobel who changed the world with her research on radiation (she helped shape the most effective treatments for cancer), having to overcome prejudice, sexism and oppression in order to continue her career and receive the recognition she deserved. The film shows her relationship with her husband, the work they did together, and the problems the world of science had to accept that a woman was achieving extraordinary things.

A Private War

Pike took the award as Best Actress at the American Film Awards for this movie. The film tells the true story of one of the most famous and influential war correspondents of our time, Marie Colvin, who was fearless and rebellious, and placed herself at the forefront of armed conflicts around the world, in order to show the world the horrors of war and give a voice to those who do not have it.

7 Days in Entebbe

This movie is inspired by real events the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Paris, and the riskiest rescue mission in history. The flight was forced to land in Entebbe, Uganda, and the Jewish passengers were separated and taken hostage, to be released in exchange for the freedom of many terrorists held in Israeli jails. As a result, the Israeli government sent a special unit to storm the airfield and try to get the hostages out before it was too late.

I Care A Lot

Pike plays the perfect villain in this black comedy. This is the story of Marla Grayson, who has made a fortune by becoming a legal guardian for older adults, whom she locks up in nursing homes so she can sell all their assets, but everything gets complicated when she messes with the wrong victim and ends up enraging a dangerous criminal who isn’t going to stop until destroy it and take revenge.

Fracture

Pike appears next to Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling in this psychological thriller. Here, a lawyer who seeks to grow in his work and achieve success runs into a complicated case, where he must bring to trial a brilliant engineer who is accused of killing his wife Jennifer, whom he found with his lover. He signs a confession and the lawyer thinks he has the case won, but soon discovers that things are more complicated than they seem and that he is facing a master of manipulation who is not going to fall easily.