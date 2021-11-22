Rockstar could have hidden a clue about GTA 6 in Grand Theft Auto: the Trilogy

Image : Rockstar Games / ArthurZussman / Kotaku

While the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition is being a disaster that has prompted Rockstar Games to apologize, some players from the remastering of San Andreas have found a detail that they think may be a clue to the map of GTA 6. Track? Among the images showing recognizable locations from various Rockstar games is a picture of a house that fans can’t seem to identify.

Fans have found the unidentified house at the Lil ‘Probe Inn, a UFO-themed bar in San Andreas. Hanging on a wall are a series of images showing flying saucers in the settings of various Rockstar games, including Grand theft auto v and Red Dead Redemption 2. Apparently all the places shown in each photo have been located, with the exception of one: a nondescript suburban house with a garage, palm trees, and a nice front garden.

According to GTA forum users, the house in question is probably inspired in another that is located in Boca Raton, Florida, the state where it takes place GTA Vice City. Of course, it could be just an artistic rendering or proof of environment or something like that. But the forum user ignore compared the actual Boca Raton home to the in-game image for similarities. The resemblance is uncanny, although any conclusion people draw from this should probably be taken with a grain of salt.

The fact that this image is on a wall that can only be described by the phrase “I want to believe” has added fuel to the fire of the conspiranoids of GTA 6. Even the remastering of GTA 3 changed the text on a billboard from “See you in Miami” to “See you soon.” All of this seems to suggest that the next GTA could, in fact, return to Florida. However, this is just fan speculation at the moment.

Fans of GTA they are devouring every morsel of information they can find that could be tangentially related to the next title in the franchise. The situation is so tense that a guy interrupted a live German TV show to demand news about the game, while other players have connected a strange Virginia road with GTA 6 . While we know that GTA 6 it’s found in development, and what Dr dre apparently is making music for a future game of GTA, could not launch until 2025, according to some estimates .