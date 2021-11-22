Ridley Scott reveals he’s working on a Blade Runner series

Legendary director Ridley Scott has revealed that he is working on a television series of Blade runner, in accordance with Variety. According to the director, both the pilot and the story of the series that will consist of 10 episodes have already been established.

“[Ya hemos] written the Blade Runner pilot and the story “Scott said. “So, we are already presenting Blade Runner as a television show, the first 10 hours.”.

The myth of Blade runner has been expanding over the last few years, with the sequel to Blade Runner 2049 from director Denis Valleneuve, plus the franchise’s first anime series titled Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which recently premiered on Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and HBO Max.

At the moment the new Blade Runner series is a complete mystery and it is unknown if it could be related to the original story with Harrison Ford, or to the last film starring Ryan Gosling. Nevertheless, Scott also announced that the upcoming television series of Alien, produced by the creator of Legion, Noah Hawley, is on the same terms as the adaptation of Blade runner, with a duration of between eight and 10 hours and all the space horror of the classic 1979.

***

Caja Negra is a journey into the bowels of the history of cinema and pop culture; a space to break down the films and genres that we are most passionate about. Only through our channel Youtube.