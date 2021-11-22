Ridley Scott returns to the ‘Blade Runner’ universe with a series

Ridley Scott is a busy man. Just released The last duel with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer and is now promoting House of gucci with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. He has also announced that he is preparing a sequel to Gladiator. And as if that were not enough, he is in an expansive phase with two of his most popular works: if it depends on Scott, there will be live action series of Alien and of Blade runner.

Alien was already known. The 1979 film that produced three sequels with directors of the caliber of James Cameron (Aliens, 1986), David Fincher (Alien 3, 1992) and Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien: Resurrection, 1997) not to mention two prequels like Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) where Scott got behind the scenes again, he has a series in development since December 2020 and with Noah Hawley as showrunner. Its appeal? If it receives the green light, it will be the first alien production set on Earth and, as Scott has just confessed, they are already working on the first season.

But in the case of Blade Runner it has been a surprise. During an interview with the BBC for the premiere of House of gucciHe explained that he is preparing a 10-episode adaptation. “We have already written the pilot for Blade runner and a bible. So we are already presenting Blade runner like a television series, the first ten hours, “he explained.

It would not be the first time the universe has been touched since Scott released the film with Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young in 1982 with a script by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples that adapted a story by Philip K. Dick. In 2017 the sequel Blade Runner 2049 was released with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Ford himself and Robin Wright under the direction of a Dennis Villeneuve (The Arrival, Dune) who knew how to put his stamp on the story started by Scott.

This 2021, in addition, has been released Blade Runner: Black Lotus, available on HBO, and which is set in Los Angeles in 2032 with a replica of the protagonist. The directors are Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, known for their work on anime.