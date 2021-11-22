Ricardo Salinas celebrates Puebla pass and the fans ask him to invest

The Puebla team got their ticket to the Apertura 2021 league, after they dramatically defeated Chivas in series of penalties in the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.











© Twitter

The owner of Mazatlán celebrated La Franja’s pass to the Mexican soccer league.





After the cardiac triumph, the owner of Mazatlán, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, used his social networks to highlight the claw that The Strip showed in a duel that he held against Chivas.

“Pure claw … well done!”, Reads the message published by the president of Grupo Salinas on Twitter.











© Provided by Referee

Photo: Twitter @RicardoBSalinas





The message he shared on his social networks caused an uproar, since most users asked the owner of TV Azteca Invest in the equipment as it will be worth it.











© Provided by Referee

Photo: Twitter @RicardoBSalinas





There were also users who reminded him that the equipment has been two years without large investments and despite this, continues to pay off.

Still others reminded him that La Franja always gives better results than Mazatlán, so it would be convenient for the Puebla team to invest capital.











© Provided by Referee

Photo: Twitter @RicardoBSalinas





Puebla obtained its third consecutive league, now it will wait for its next rival who will come out of the clashes of this Sunday, where it would possibly be measured against Atlas or León.