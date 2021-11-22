REVIEW The Dune movie of 2021 is a visual wonder and nothing more – Connoisseurs.com

As well as the adaptation of the Foundation series that Apple TV Plus led to streaming with an impressive visual bet, the film Dune was one of the most anticipated titles to see either in the cinema or on the screen of HBO Max. Both productions had a millionaire budget, shared a certain difficulty in adapting relatively complex novels, and excelled in showing the expertise in cinematography and special effects that can be achieved when there is an absolute obsession with the details. But, that alone, is it enough?

The film Dune was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who we saw behind the scenes in other science fiction films such as Blade Runner 2049 and The Arrival. In fact, after those two feature films, it is easy to identify his stamp also in Duna.

The soundtrack was in charge of one of the most talented and awarded composers such as Hans Zimmer, responsible for the soundtracks from Mission Impossible 2, Pirates of the Caribbean and Iron Man to The Dark Knight, Interstellar or Inception.

The photography, perhaps one of the highlights of Dune, was done by Greig Fraser, who worked on “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “The Mandalorian,” and the upcoming “The Batman” with the starring Robert Pattinson.

With these names behind, one would think that nothing could go wrong. But, once again, is it enough?

In the general direction, cinematography and soundtrack, it is impossible not to be amazed by the professional work of the entire team. However, the way to develop the script, its rhythm and other details not so minor as the costumes and the way to imagine the future, are on the opposite side.

If we think of science fiction films, the great reference of the genre is undoubtedly “2001: A Space Odyssey”, which with the direction of Stanley Kubrick, managed to imagine a very well achieved near future, taking into account that it was filmed in 1968. Steven Spielberg in “Minority Report” also set an astonishing futuristic setting, as did JJ Abrams in the two “Star Trek” movies he directed, albeit with the franchise background.

The 2021 film Dune is based on the science fiction novel of the same name by American author Frank Herbert, listed in 2003 as the world’s best-selling sci-fi novel.

The story is set in the very distant future, in the middle of an interstellar society in which several houses control planetary fiefdoms and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young man whose family agrees to “manage” the planet Arrakis, an inhospitable desert wasteland, with a reduced population, but which is the source of melange, a spice / drug that prolongs life, improves mental abilities and also serves for space navigation. Since melange can only occur on Arrakis, control of the planet is key.

While there are canons that are part of the novel, the future looks too medieval, with bug-shaped helicopter-style ships. Didn’t it evolve in ten thousand years to find a method of transportation that does not require motorization as we know it today? The uniforms of the soldiers are not very different from what we see today, and although there are some “tricks” like fields of personal forces as a form of protection, everything again looks too medieval and not very futuristic.

With its more than two and a half hours, the film never fully takes off, with fears that something is going to happen, and ends up being an introduction to the second part of Dune that will premiere in 2023, so you have to wait two years to try and find some action and excitement. The combat scenes were minimal, although masterfully accomplished. But that magic was quickly lost in lethargic tales. Is it a new Hollywood trend? Seems that if. The directors seek to be profound and investigate the personality of the characters, but they lose themselves in their own pretense and forget the big picture. It is not the first, nor will it be the last, that I will remember the phrase “Content is king, but context is God.” The content is clearly important, but you have to understand the context. If Dune were a movie or drama novel that focused only on the dramas of its characters, ok. But, we are talking about a science fiction title, which requires in addition to science (about which there is not much explained), fiction and, of course, at least some entertainment.

The protagonists were in charge of Timothée Chalame (who has trouble getting beyond the screen), Rebecca Ferguson (who is always seen on the brink of depression), Jason Momoa (almost a Chris Hemsworth meme) and Josh Brolin.

Is it a movie worth seeing? Of course. Only the visual bet is worth the price of the ticket. But if you are looking for something more, we will find the prologue of a story that lacks soul and passion.