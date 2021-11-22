Review of Till Death (2021): The Great Metaphor

Till Death opens today in Spain. SK Dale’s directorial debut brings us back to Megan Fox, who plays the title role in this intense and fast-paced thriller, which accumulates perhaps more shadows than lights, but leaves us with enough good moments not to lose sight of the director .

Till Death has attracted attention, mainly, for assuming the return of a Megan Fox who seemed hopeless for the industry. The actress plays Emma, ​​the main character in this frantic (and somewhat tricky) game of cat and mouse. This is a more mature and complex person than the previous roles played by Megan, and while her performance is not brilliant, it is compelling and generally represents a good return.

The film arrives in Spain with the surname Until death do us part, continuing with the disastrous Spanish “tradition” of translating, adapting, changing or adding titles to a foreign film in a way that is excessively revealing. Yes, this thriller stars a couple, who after offering their vows in a classic celebration, embark on a cold, dark, unhappy and quite toxic marriage, in which neither Mark nor Emma are happy.

This reality seems to be the catalyst that Mark, for their anniversary, decides to take Emma to a secluded cabin in the middle of nature, where to spend a romantic weekend and regain their relationship … but things take a sinister turn. After the first night, Emma wakes up handcuffed to Mark’s corpse, and is soon exposed to a life or death situation.

The premise is not overly original. And neither does development, so what are we going to fool ourselves. However, and despite some somewhat inconsistent script twists, Till Death manages to keep us glued to the screen thanks to its best virtues: a frenetic pace and some very good action scenes, two elements that make the virtues of the new director and his team shine, and that are undoubtedly more than enough for us to have confidence in your future jobs.

Visually, the film has some really interesting moments: the choice of the cold and abandoned place that serves as a metaphor for the state of Emma and Mark’s marriage and the different stages that Emma goes through to go from being a submissive and submissive woman in a dead marriage, to a strong, intelligent and resourceful woman, reflected at each moment through different “postcards” that identify the stages in Emma’s evolution. And is that Till Death could perfectly be interpreted as a metaphor for how a seemingly submissive and personalityless woman struggles to escape a toxic marriage and shed her partner’s ballast to shine again (a ballast that, in the movie, is literally the corpse of her husband? could it be more obvious?).

Till Death it is somewhat repetitive (it takes a lot to fill the 88 minutes it lasts: it seems like a medium-length film forced to stretch), not very original and with a somewhat tricky script with the viewer. But it also achieves a very fast pace and maintains high energy levels throughout its action scenes, resulting in an entertaining and recommended viewing for fans of the genre, but that does not have much chance of leaving a very deep mark.

In short, it is a good debut for its director and a good comeback for Megan Fox, but in neither case is it much better than approved.

