Results of Draw No. 1551 of the National Lottery and numbers that fell

The results of the Zodiac Draw No. 1551 of TODAY, Sunday, November 21, will be published shortly once the drawing is finished. Find out the numbers that fell in the National Lottery or Lotenal.

LIVE | Follow ONLINE the draw for the National Lottery TODAY. The Zodiac Draw No. 1551 can be viewed by official streaming.

The Zodiac Draw 1551 of the National Lottery TODAY, Sunday, November 21, will be held from 20.00 CDMX schedule. The results will be published at the end of the note a while later.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Zodiac Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

A piece of the Zodiac Giveaway has a value of $ 35, while a complete series costs $ 400. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

TODAY’s Zodiac Draw: numbers that fell and results for Sunday, November 21

How much does the Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery cost TODAY?

Zodiac Giveaway: what are the prizes and the bag for Sunday, November 21

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can earn up to $ 7,000,000 mxn.

What days and at what time is the Zodiac Draw for TODAY, Sunday, November 21?

The National Lottery Zodiac Draw is held once a week: every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CDMX.