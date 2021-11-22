Replicas of human organs would allow progress in the treatment of diseases

The latest advances in Regenerative Medicine allow the generation of these replicas with stem cells and bioengineering techniques.

The researcher of the Regenerative Medicine Program of the Cima and the Cell Therapy Area of ​​the University of Navarra Clinic, Manuel Mazo, has affirmed that the possibility of generating small replicas of human organs with stem cells and bioengineering techniques, called organoids, “opens a wide range of research opportunities for a better approach to diseases, from Covid-19 to rare diseases “.

Mazo, who has reported that in recent years there has been a “revolution” in the field of Regenerative Medicine, made these statements at the symposium ‘Vanguard Regenerative Medicine’, organized last Thursday by the Cima and the Clínica Universidad de Navarre.

This event, which was attended by more than a hundred researchers, students and the general public in face-to-face and virtual formats, had a scientific and an informative part in which the challenges and the latest technological and bioengineering advances applied to health were addressed.

As reported by the University of Navarra Clinic in a press release, the sessions were given by scientific experts and representatives of the national and international biotechnology sector.

RESOLVE THE DEMAND FOR ORGANS FOR TRANSPLANTATION

Regenerative Medicine consists of repairing or replacing a damaged organ. “One of its main challenges is to solve the shortage of organs available for transplantation, an effective treatment, but one that fails to meet the demand,” says Xabier Aranguren, researcher from the Cima Regenerative Medicine Program and speaker at the informative session of the symposium. .

According to the latest report ‘Transplant Newsletter’ of the National Transplant Organization and the Council of Europe, in 2020 less than 30% of the real needs for organ transplants were covered in the European Union.

To respond to this challenge, explains the researcher, “we seek to generate human organs on a real scale from stem cells with a technique called blastocyst complementation. This procedure allows the formation of a complete and healthy organ of one species within a different species. “.

“We have managed to develop chimeras and the heart in rat and mouse models and we are working to try to achieve human-pig chimeras, which will allow us to advance the development of human organs from stem cells,” says Aranguren.

The conference was framed within the research in personalized regenerative medicine of the Cima and the Clinic through the CARDIOPATCH (Interreg Sudoe), LGMed (Interreg Poctefa) and BRAVE (Horizon 2020) projects.