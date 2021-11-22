Relive the best moments of the 2021 American Music Awards

Before 2021 comes to an end, the music industry stopped to reward the most outstanding exponents of various genres. This November 21, the delivery of the American Music Awards was held in Los Angeles, a gala in which great moments were lived. Watch the highlights of the 2021 AMAs night.

1. Cardi B’s debut as a presenter

Although Cardi B is an expert in getting on the stage, the famous rapper had never served as a presenter before, hence, when beginning the broadcasts of the American Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater, the singer accepted that she was nervous.

When Cardi, who became a mother for the second time last September, was named the winner of the three Favorite Hip-Hop Song, the celebrity began her thank you speech by joking, “My God, I’m so famous (…) thanks for voting for me. And thank you, Jesus! I always have to thank the Lord, but I have to be the hostess! ”

2. Bad Bunny’s great show, performing ‘Sorry BB’

Bad Bunny was one of the Latin stars that shone in the 2021 AMAs. The Puerto Rican had more than one reason to stand out; In addition to winning two awards (Latino Male Artist and Favorite Latin Album), the singer made an impact with his live performance.

Dressed in a flamboyant outfit futuristic, Bad Bunny took the stage accompanied by Tainy and Julieta Venegas, who wore a robotic outfit, to sing his hit ‘Sorry BB’. As the official Instagram account of the American Music Awards said, it was a Show ‘Out of this world’.

3. Machine Gun Kelly and his companion (who was not Megan Fox)

2021 has been an excellent year for Colson Barker, and it is that, in addition to living a passionate romance with Megan foxMachine Gun Kelly also triumphs in music, as evidenced by the Favorite Rock Artist award he won at the AMAs.

However, something that drew attention is that this time Machine Gun Kelly was accompanied by his daughter Casie, 12, who posed smiling with him on the red carpet.

4. Olivia Rodrigo’s acoustic presentation

The musical revelation of the AMAs was Olivia rodrigo, who at 18 exudes wholesale talent. The young woman who was nominated in seven categories, was imposed as New Artist of the Year and to record her interpretive ability, Olivia sang her song ‘Traitor’ with guitar in hand, with which the audience’s skin crawled.

Dressed in a minimalist white outfit, the famous of Filipino descent showed that there are plenty of reasons for her to have been named as the emerging artist of the year.

5. The invitation to Jojo Siwa to animate children’s parties

The talented Jojo siwa She dazzled with her demeanor on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, wearing a black ruffled dress with transparencies. The young woman participated in the gala announcing part of the winners and, while there, she received a strange proposal.

It turns out that Cardi B confessed to JoJo that she would like to hire her to perform at her firstborn’s next birthday party, or better yet, if she can, for this Christmas; to which, the teenage star replied that she would be delighted to meet Kulture.

