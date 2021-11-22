Reese Witherspoon in the middle of the conflict by Kyle Rittenhouse: “Legally blonde and dumb”

LEGALLY BLONDE, Reese Witherspoon, Bruiser, 2001, photo: (c) MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

The actress, Reese Witherspoon, ruled on the verdict of the case Kyle Rittenhouse, who was considered “not guilty” of different charges, including the intentional hominide of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest in the United States in August 2020.

The comments of the actress of Legally blonde divided opinions on Twitter and caused a strong wave of criticism from the gun rights community in the North American country.

“I woke up this morning thinking of every mother / father / sister / brother / friend who You have lost someone to wanton gun violence in the United States. And then … there was no justice for his pain. This is a disgrace, “he wrote in a first tweet he made on Saturday afternoon.

“No one should have the power to buy a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines, kill two people, wound a third, and go free.d. In what world is that safe … for any of us? “, he completed in a second tweet.

Later, he assured that he would not vote for any US representative, or judge, “who has supported this recklessness, ever,” he wrote.

Whiterspoon immediately received critical comments from US citizens who consider the jury’s verdict to be fair. It should be noted that the young man now acquitted, testified that he fired in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“12 judges found that it was self-defense with respect to the five charges / incidents. They saw all the evidence, did you see it? “,”Was there no justice for his pain? You mean the child molester and women batterer? They went to the protest to cause trouble and tried to kill Kyle, would you be celebrating if they succeeded?, What about Hollywood and its need to protect pedophiles? “,” Legally blonde and silly, “read the hundreds of tweets that the actress elicited.

The case has been extremely controversial. Rittenhouse, now 18, faced charges of intentional homicide, unwise, tried of homicide and reckless endangerment. On the day of the protest, He traveled to Kenosha, where his father lives, from the home he shares with his mother in Antioch, Illinois, a 30-minute drive away.

FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with his attorneys before the jury is relieved for the evening during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, US, November 18, 2021. Sean Krajacic / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

The teenager who At the time he was 17, he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The process, revealing of the fractures in American society regarding firearms, the right to self-defense and the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter (black lives matter), has been widely publicized in the country, who was looking forward to a verdict.

FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse talks about how Gaige Grosskreutz was holding his gun when Rittenhouse shot him on Aug. 25, 2020, while testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021. Sean Krajacic / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

Finally, last Friday, A Wisconsin jury found not guilty Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of the murder of two people during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. After three and a half days of deliberation, he acquitted him of the five that weighed against him, including murder.

The ruling sparked protests in cities across the country Friday night, from New York to Portland, Oregon, as well as scattered applause outside the courtroom, and received praise from gun rights advocates, highlighting the divisive nature of the case.

The young man is currently a reference in certain right-wing circles for which the great mobilization against police violence in the summer of 2020 was the work of “anti-fascists” or “anarchists.”

Conversely, for the left, Rittenhouse embodies the excesses of gun culture and the right to self-defense.

