Reese Witherspoon compares herself to Britney Spears as a “bad girl”

Reese witherspoonAn American actress, producer and entrepreneur, she is a world-renowned artist, having won multiple accolades, including an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy. Nevertheless, Reese She is not satisfied with the field of entertainment or her way of treating celebrities since she said that it is “a sh * t” that they have treated her better, in the public eye, than stars like Britney Spears denoting a great discrimination.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the highest paid actresses in the world and was named by “Time” magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition to this, “Forbes” included her among the 100 most powerful women in the world in 2019. The actress, who began her career in her teens, became mostly popular in 2001 when she landed the leading role of Elle Woods in the comedy “Legally blonde.”

