Reese Witherspoon compares herself to Britney Spears as a “bad girl”

Reese witherspoonAn American actress, producer and entrepreneur, she is a world-renowned artist, having won multiple accolades, including an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy. Nevertheless, Reese She is not satisfied with the field of entertainment or her way of treating celebrities since she said that it is “a sh * t” that they have treated her better, in the public eye, than stars like Britney Spears denoting a great discrimination.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the highest paid actresses in the world and was named by “Time” magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition to this, “Forbes” included her among the 100 most powerful women in the world in 2019. The actress, who began her career in her teens, became mostly popular in 2001 when she landed the leading role of Elle Woods in the comedy “Legally blonde.”

The actress, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress, told “Time” magazine that she felt “lucky” to be labeled one of the “good” girls in Hollywood. According Reese this led to her not being so scrutinized for her most embarrassing moments, unlike Britney Spears. “What if the media had decided that I was something else?” … “I would be in a totally different position.”

Witherspoon The owner of a clothing company, she is also known for being active in women’s and children’s advocacy organizations. Perhaps her great interest in defending the rights and image of women and noble causes has led her to recognize that stars like Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were criticized and classified as “bad” during their great moments of fame. “I mean it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And a little bit of mi3rd @ ”.

Image: Vanities

Apparently the actress has been reflecting deeply about public images and women and how they are manipulated in different ways by the media. Witherspoon is particularly compared to Britney since they were both going through scandalous divorces in the early 2000s; Reese with Ryan Phillippe, actor, and Spears with Kevin Federline. Both artists divorced in 2007 and she has children with her ex-husband. In this regard, the actress declared: “My children will tell you stories about when they were in preschool and about people climbing on the roofs of our cars.”