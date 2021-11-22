Red Bull feared that Checo Pérez or Verstappen’s tires would explode

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.21.2021 19:09:41





Although Sergio “Checo” Pérez ended up frustrated by the fourth place he achieved in the Qatar Grand Prix after a questionable strategy of Red bull which led him to enter the pits twice, the cold analysis of Helmut Marko clarifies that it was the correct decision since with this the risks were minimized.

On the emirate track their tires were punctured Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Nicholas Lafiti, which led the strategists of the Austrian team to call again both the Mexican and Max Verstappen, although in the case of the former the play was a fiasco.

With 15 laps to go, Checo came in to change his tires, but when he returned to the track he was relegated to seventh place, which forced him to climb positions, although time was not enough to overcome Fernando Alonso, who was also fortunate enough to have a Virtual Safety Car two laps from the end.

“Would it have stressed me out? We couldn’t drive one or two more laps in certain situations without the risk being incalculable“, analyzed the Austrian.

“Czech was unlucky enough to have a Virtual Safety Car periodOtherwise he would have caught Fernando Alonso. This was the maximum damage limitation for the team, “concluded Marko.