Real Madrid | Serie A reaches out to Isco

Just yesterday, in the clash that measured Granada and Real Madrid, the malagueño Isco He starred in an incident that initially went unnoticed, but which highlights his delicate situation. Although Carlo Ancelotti solved the problem quickly, the fact that at one point the playmaker refused to continue warming up shows that the relationship between coach and player is not the most ideal.

Since the season started, Carletto You have shown that you do not fully trust your ward. In fact, to date, it has barely given him the opportunity to add two starts in the League and accumulate a total of 176 minutes, a figure that makes him one of the least used players in the current squad.

Two Serie A clubs open their doors to him

As often happens in these cases, its delicate panorama has become a claim for the media. In fact, in these last hours it has been the web CalcioMercato.it the one who has taken the opportunity to speculate with his goodbye and point out that at least two teams of the A series they would be interested in hiring you.

If Isco finally tries to force his exit in January, both Juventus What AC Milan they will carefully study your signing. Both groups have already valued his hiring in previous editions of the market and would not miss the possibility of recruiting him at a price that, given his contractual situation (the commitment ends in June), would surely be quite acceptable.