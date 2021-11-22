Ramos Rizo considers it incredible that Fernando Guerrero did not score a penalty on Funes Mori

The ESPN analyst questions the ‘Singer’ for not marking a clear lack of Escobar as a maximum penalty

MEXICO – The former whistler Felipe Ramos Rizo questioned the decision of the referee Fernando Guerrero not to penalize a foul in the penalty area Blue Cross upon Rogelio Funes Mori in the last moments of the first half of the repechage match of La Maquina against Striped, despite the fact that there was a review of the play with the VAR.

“Incredible Fernando Guerrero not even with the VAR sanctions a clear penalty on Funes Mori,” the ESPN analyst published through his social networks, after a foul on the forward was not sanctioned.

Fernando Guerrero determined not to designate as a penalty a clear foul by Escobar on Funes Mori. Imago7

Near the end of the first part, Juan Escobar committed a foul on Funes Mori by hugging him by the neck, for which the play was reviewed in the VAR, but Fernando Guerrero placeholder image determined that it was not criminal in favor of the Monterrey.

In the first part of the match played at the Azteca stadium, the VAR It was used on several occasions and one of them was when Julio César Domínguez reached into the area, for which he required a review so that the penalty that he correctly converted was decreed Funes mori to give the visitor an advantage.

One more time the VAR when Ignacio Rivero received a push in the area, Warrior He sanctioned the foul and Yoshimar Yotún was in charge of closing the gap on the scoreboard by making it 2-1.