Qatar 2022: facts you should know about the World Cup

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just one year away from starting, said World Cup fair will start on November 21 of next year. Therefore, here at Unotv.com we bring you the 10 facts you should know about the biggest sports tournament of 2022.

1. What are the dates of the Qatar World Cup?

The Qatar World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18, 2022. The places are defined between the host, who qualifies directly, 29 teams that play eliminatory and another two by repechage.

2. How many teams qualify for the World Cup?

In total, there are 32 teams that will play the Qatar 2022 World Cup and there are six confederations that have tickets for the World Cup fair:

AFC (Asia): 4 direct tickets and a playoff

CAF (Africa): 5 tickets

CONCACAF (North America, Central America and the Caribbean): 3 direct tickets and a playoff

CONMEBOL (South America): 4 direct tickets and a playoff

OFC (Oceania): a playoff

UEFA (Europe): 13 direct tickets

3. What was the first selection to rank?

The four-time world champion Germany sealed its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup on October 11, the first nation to achieve it via the qualifying phase, by defeating North Macedonia (4-0) and benefiting from the defeat of Armenia in Romania (1 -0). This classification of Germany is the 18th in a row since 1954 to the final phase of a World Cup..

4. What teams have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Until the last FIFA date that took place a week ago, the selections that already have their ticket insured to the World Cup are the following:

Qatar

Serbia

Denmark

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Croatia

France

England

Belgium

Germany

Argentina

Brazil

5. Repechage of the World Cup will be a match and in a neutral venue

For those teams that still have not achieved the direct pass and want to access the maximum football party, FIFA confirmed this Friday that the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup it will be played in a single game and will be in a neutral venue. This is because it seeks to reduce the logistical process involved in long trips due to the context of the pandemic that is currently being experienced.

In addition, it was also reported that Next Friday, November 26, 2021, the draw will be held to know the respective confrontations. These intercontinental playoffs will be played between June 13 and 14, 2022.

6. How is Mexico doing?

Mexico lost both of their matches of the recent eliminatory date, falling on his visits to the United States and Canada, so is in third position, but tied at 14 points with Panama, surpasses the Central Americans only by a better difference of 2 goals.

The qualifying rounds of Concacaf awarded the direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 to three teams, while the fourth place must play a playoff.

Until now 8 of the 14 days have been played, so if Mexico continues with the bad streak it could fall to fourth place and have to play the playoffs.

7. When is the World Cup draw?

In the case of Qatar 2022, the draw for the World Cup fair will be held on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar, and will have the following details:

The 32 participating countries will be divided into four pots, eight of each, arranged according to the FIFA ranking

There cannot be two teams from the same confederation, except UEFA, which can have two in the same group

8. World Cup hours

The opening match of Qatar 2022 will take place at 5:00 am Central Mexico time. Group stage matches will be played in four different times: 5:00 am, 8:00 am, 11:00 am and 2:00 pm Central Mexico time, while those of the last day of this group round, as well as the one-game qualifiers, will be played at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm Mexico time.

9. 2022 World Cup stadiums

The next World Cup will be played in eight stadiums in which seven of them are newly created and only the Khalifa Stadium has been remodeled for the occasion.

The stadiums in which the matches will be played are as follows:

Al-Bayt Stadium

Al-Janoub Stadium

Education City Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Al-Thumama Stadium

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

Lusail Stadium

Khalifa Stadium

10. How is the country of the 2022 World Cup?

The country has an area of ​​11,610 kilometers and its population is made up of 3 million 115 thousand 890, according to the UN Department of Economic Affairs.

This country It is governed based on the traditional monarchy and at the head is the Emir, noble title historically used in Islamic states.

The Emir is the head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who appoints the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. Their job is to assist you in the exercise of your functions in accordance with the Constitution and the laws.

The host country of the next Soccer World Cup it is a peninsula that extends north into the Persian Gulf.

The territory of Qatar It includes a series of islets, the most important of which are Halul, Shraouh and Al-Asshat.

The languages ​​spoken in Qatar They are in English and Arabic. Also, the currency used in Qatar It is the Qatari rial.