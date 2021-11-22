Pumpkins twice for Manchester United

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s farewell, Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager. Of course, it seems that he yearns to complete the candidacy of Mauricio Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain), but without neglecting Zinedine Zidane. Anyway, one of the protagonists of this text is Erik ten Hag.

Follow after this announcement

A man who, as reflected in the ESPN, is delighted with his work at Ajax Amsterdam. “I hope my players are focused on Ajax, so I have to set an example too. On United’s list with Pochettino? I’m focused on my team, we want to win a lot of things.”, has indicated.

In addition, it is convenient to collect the declarations of an emblem of the Red Devils. This is Wayne Rooney, manager of Derby County, who has been clear about it. “I am committed to this club until someone tells me otherwise. I am the manager of Derby County, I continue to work hard to achieve the best results on the field for this team. It is always sad when a manager loses his job, especially a former teammate. team. I’m sorry for Ole (Solskjaer). I think the club has made a decision about their future, so it’s a sad day. “, has commented on Sky Sports.