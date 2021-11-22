Pumas, a title omen for America

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.22.2021 11:39:20





America will face Cougars in the Quarterfinals of the Tournament Opening 2021, and taking into account the statistical issue in their confrontations in League, the Eagles seem to have the scales tipped in their favor.

And it is that since 2013 both clubs have met six times in Final phase, leaving a favorable balance for the Coapa who has stayed with five series, and in four of them they have been crowned champion.

College students have become the favorite prey of the Eagles on League, and it is that only in the Opening 2015, the auriazul painting managed to eliminate America, then led by Ignacio Ambriz, in the Semifinals of that season.

At Closing 2013, Opening 2014 and Closing 2018 the Americanist team threw the felines into the Quarter finals, highlighting the first two tournaments where they managed to lift the championship of the MX League.

But it was not the only occasion, since in the Summer 2002 and the Opening 2018 the azulcrema box also managed to lift the title, leaving out the university students, this time in the phase of Semifinals.

This series in Quarter finals It will be the seventh time they have met in a League since the short tournaments were established. The Pumas, who advanced on Toluca in the Repechage, arrive once again with the tag of victims before their archrival who humiliated them in their last duel in the Final Phase.