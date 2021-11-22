Price of the dollar today, November 22, peso with depreciation

Today, Monday, November 22, 2021, dollar is trading at $ 20.9198 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.8221 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.33% or 6.8 cents, trading around 20.90 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8162 and a maximum of 20.9381 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82

HSBC : Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.08

Banamex : Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36

Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11

Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Monex: Buy: $ 20.48 – Sale: $ 21.48

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.36

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,738.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.55 pesos, for $ 28.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

