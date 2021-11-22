Price of the dollar today, November 22, peso falls 16 cents

Today, Monday, November 22, 2021, dollar is trading at 21.0191 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the Banxico report, the peso falls 16 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.9821 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the exchange rate is precariously below the threshold of 21 pesos, but when this psychological barrier is exceeded on the day, the entire outlook for next year is modified, which can lead to more volatility.

The economic context in Mexico has in the collapse of the Foreign direct investment A variable that worries the markets, since the pandemic is closely related and when the risk of a new wave returns, it implies closures in activities that will undermine the recovery.

Also the uncertainty in economic policy in the country can explain the decline in construction, transportation and financial services.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9821 – Sale: $ 20.9821

: Buy $ 20.9821 – Sale: $ 20.9821 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.48

: Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.48 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.25 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.85- Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.85- Sale: $ 21.25 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 19.85- Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.85- Sale: $ 21.25 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.50 Monex: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.93

Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.93 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Santander: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.62

Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.62 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.52

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 55,863.8 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.62 pesos, for $ 28.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.