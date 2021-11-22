Premier League. Pochettino would not close the doors to Man United

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.21.2021





Faced with the situation that the Mancheste United, that in the last five games played in the Premier League he has only won one, and the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the list of candidates to take the reins of the English team grew, among which is Mauricio Pochettino, who would be seduced by the idea of ​​returning to England.

According to information from Times Sport, the current strategist of the Paris Saint-Germain He misses England, the place where a part of his family stayed to live, which would add to his preference for long projects in which to develop his ideas, a requirement that he could have with the Red Devils.

The press in Europe also mentions that the executive vice president of the club, Ed woodward, has much appreciation for Pochettino due to the work he did with Tottenham, in addition to the fact that the South American would be one of the favorite candidates of Sir Alex Ferguson.

It should be remembered that Pochettino has a contract with him PSG until the summer 2023, but from the Old Continent it is said that the French club could agree to let go of its current strategist at the end of the season, something that has already happened with Ancelotti.

In addition to Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rogers and Erik Ten Hag are other candidates to take the place of the Norwegian, which left Man Utd in eighth place in the Premier League with 17 points, 12 units less than Chelsea, leader of the English tournament.