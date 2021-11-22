powerful Lenovo laptop for € 599

Regarding the main hardware, the choice of this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a success since inside it has all the necessary condiments to always obtain a great experience regardless of the software you decide to run. So, for example, your processor is a Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core that has more than enough muscle to not have any problem with any application that comes to mind. Also, its graph Radeon Integrated, without being a gaming model, it does allow you to run a wide variety of titles including many that use 3D graphics (and a clear example of what we say is Fortnite). Therefore, you will always be very satisfied.

The computer we are talking about is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a device that has among its virtues to include a screen of 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution that, in addition, you can open practically in its entirety and leave the equipment flat (which ensures that you will be able to place it in practically any position you need). Besides, this component ensures that you can run any application always enjoying excellent definition, something that is very important in everything that has to do with editing. In addition, you can also enjoy multimedia content to perfection, like for example any movie or series that comes to mind.

Very compelling memory

This section is also very important when checking whether or not a laptop offers the desired quality. And, the truth is that this model that is on sale meets any expectations you may have. Thus, the RAM is 8 GB which means that you will be able to enjoy the Windows 10 operating system to perfection and without suffering any delay when it comes to getting the most out of it. Besides, the internal disk is type SSD… Which means high speed both when reading and writing information to it. Besides, its storage capacity amounts to 512 gigs because it will avoid in almost all cases that you have to use external devices such as pendrives.

The offer for this Lenovo

Right now in the Amazon store, and being part of Prime which means that you don’t have to add anything for shipping costs, you can take advantage of a 14% discount, which means that you only have to pay 599 euros for this equipment that is very complete and that without a doubt is completely valid to be a solution for the whole family. This is the link that you have to use to get hold of the computer we are talking about and that has a weight that is quite sensible and, regarding the finish, it must be indicated that it is of a very good quality.

Before concluding, it is important to mention that this model offers very good connectivity since, for example, it includes 3 USB ports and video output. HDMI allowing you to connect this Lenovo to a monitor or TV. With an autonomy that exceeds eight hours of use on a regular basis, which is a quite acceptable brand, it is important to mention that this is a model that can be upgrade to Windows 11 free.