Power does not corrupt, power unmasks?

Sometimes one wonders what would have happened if Rubén Blades had been president of Panama. Would it have been good? Had he been hated? Was it better if it wasn’t?

“I think it would have been good for the country,” Blades said Thursday in a video call interview hours before the Latin Grammys, where he was honored as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy and awarded the album awards. of the year for SALSWING! and best salsa album for SALSA PLUS !, both with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

People say that power corrupts; I do not think so. I believe that power unmasks ??, he added. They don’t buy from you if you don’t sell yourself … Public service to me is worth more than a Grammy or all the Grammys I have earned or whatever they give me. There is nothing better than serving your country and your people, period ??.

What has happened since he ran for president in 1994 is that he remained faithful to music and acting (his fans are still waiting to see more of his scenes as Daniel Salazar in the series Fear The Walking Dead), and finally he had the luxury from holding a public service position as Minister of Tourism from 2004 to 2009, thankfully without the corruption or nepotism scandals that often plague Latin American politicians. In fact, as you can see in the 2018 documentary Yo no mi llamo Rubén Blades, he can still walk the streets of Panama and people greet him.

FROM MESSENGER TO STAR

After being enchanted by the music of Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers in the movie Rock Rock Rock! When he was about 10 years old, Blades, born in Panama City in 1948, entered music in the 1970s through a very back door, he says, but has never parted company with it ever since.

However, “contrary to what people who do not know what they are talking about say, I did not leave Panama with the purpose of being a musician, I left Panama because I was not going to be a lawyer in a dictatorship,” said Blades , whose parents had left the country before him because of a problem with the military leader Manuel Noriega. ?? When I arrived in Florida to be with my family, they were doing a lot of jobs there and I could not help them because my diploma as a lawyer did not work, it did not work in Florida and I called FANIA, which was the largest salsa record company ??.

Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz of FANIA had recorded Guaguancó triste de Blades in 1971 and he was hoping they would give him a job as a composer or musician. The only offer they had available was a position in charge of the label’s correspondence.

?? I started in the FANIA post office and there Ray Barretto found me … They told him, ?? the guy that is there pasting stamps in the FANIA, that guy sings and that guy writes songs ??, Blades recalled. ?? Barreto went to see me and I auditioned and he placed me in the orchestra with Tito Gómez, may he rest in peace, and that’s how I started in New York in 1974 ??

?? Looking for guava ??, ?? Pedro Navaja ??, ?? Plastic ??, ?? Forbidden to forget ??, ?? Looking for America ?? and ?? Disappearances ?? These are some of the songs by the FANIA mail clerk who, counting the awards he won on Thursday, has won 10 Latin Grammys and nine Grammys.

?? As long as I can sing and provide the public with the level of quality that I demand of myself and that the public is used to receiving from me, I will continue working. But the moment I feel that the voice or the disposition, the enthusiasm, I no longer feel it, that is the day that I stop immediately, as well as I stopped smoking ??, he assured. ?? Music will never leave me because music is something that helps you spiritually, helps you even therapeutically and keeps you in communication with the best that is in the universe ??

EMBRACED BY GENERATIONS

On Wednesday, Blades was celebrated at the traditional Person of the Year benefit concert by dozens of artists, including Andrés Calamaro, Vicentico, Flor de Toloache, Diego Torres, Farruko and Joaquín Sabina, who performed versions of his songs.

?? That he (Sabina) traveled from Spain to here to share with me tonight was something that seemed very special to me ??, he said. I said, “You would have done it for Zoom.” That surprised me and I appreciate it immensely, I admire him very much ??.

?? I was also surprised by Christina Aguilera because I did not even know that she knew me ??, he added about the American singer, who played ?? Camaleón ?? in an arrangement similar to the Ecuadorian corridor.

On Thursday, during the awards gala broadcast on television, René Pérez ?? Residente ?? thanked him for ?? raising him ?? with his music, educate him with his lyrics and open the doors of his house for him.

?? We have been friends for a long time. I always have great admiration for René ??, said Blades.

The 73-year-old star emphasizes that music and acting are teamwork. His on-screen companions, where he has garnered more than 50 film and television credits, include Harrison Ford, Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Danny Glover, Robert De Niro …

“I learn a lot from my peers,” said Blades. I really like working and learning from other people.

However, he regretted that there are not many Latino figures in film and television in the United States.

?? Despite the fact that we are the minority group with the largest number of people and despite our contributions that greatly help the Gross Domestic Product of the United States and also culturally, ?? he said. ?? So the presence of a Latino there is something that I think is necessary to represent all the contribution and contributions that we make ??.

The third constant in Blades’ life has been his search for social justice, supporting causes ranging from the fight against hunger and poverty, to supporting migrants and HIV patients.

“Fame provides a stage and an opportunity to express opinions that are going to have an impact and should be a positive impact on our society,” said Blades. ?? It is positive that an artist speaks responsibly and informed about issues that might not attract attention ??.

SENTENCE

