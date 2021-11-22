Pirates of the Caribbean actor Greg Ellis defends Johnny Depp

Many people who have worked with Johnny Depp defend him as a person and do not understand the legal problems in which he is involved.

A while ago the actor Kevin McNally who played Joshamee Gibbs on Pirates of the Caribbean defended Johnny depp and he was not in favor of making more movies of this action saga without his Jack sparrow.

Now the actor Greg ellis who played the lieutenant Theodore groves, also has high praise for Johnny deppas he is a great co-worker and pro on set.

“I am aware that you are still working your way through the legal system on many fronts, so I don’t talk much about the details. But I have been and will continue to be vocal. Many people have mischaracterized it. Part of it is fear of the media. Whether it’s broadcast, whether it’s film studios, whether it’s released, there’s a fear that someone’s perception is negative, so they don’t want to be associated with it. ‘

“I find it ironic that a man who is revered, loved and respected by so many people in the entertainment industry, and who has nothing but great things to say about him, should be forcibly removed from a movie. Do I think Johnny Depp will come back? Yes. To what extent, I’m not sure. This savage reputation is happening, this culture of victimization where victimization is the new social currency and its economy is booming, and has been inflated.

The actor is not going through his best moment.

Johnny depp will probably not return to Pirates of the Caribbeanas they are preparing a new movie with Margot robbie of protagonist. He also left the role of Gellert grindelwald on Fantastic Beasts 3, which will now interpret Mads mikkelsen. But the biggest problem of all is that the movie studios have closed their doors to him. He hopes that everything will return to normal once the trials against his ex-wife Amber heard be celebrated. So for now you can just wait for everything to end in the best possible way.

