Performs Medical Center ‘Lic. Adolfo López Mateos’ first international course-workshop in medicine

• Inauguration of the Secretary of Health Lactation Room number 252 in the entity.

Toluca, State of Mexico, .- In the framework of the commemoration of the XV Anniversary of the Medical Center ‘Lic. Adolfo López Mateos’, the Secretary of Health, Francisco Javier Fernández Clamont, closed the work of the First International Multidisciplinary Course-Workshop in Medicine, with which the commitment and permanent strengthening of this hospital in the Mexican entity is recognized.

During said act, the Health Minister stressed that the staff of this hospital, belonging to the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM), has required an important requirement and has shown the courage, passion and professionalism to attend during the more than 19 months that the COVID-19 pandemic has lasted, to the people of Mexico who have suffered from this disease.

He pointed out that this hospital is a national benchmark in medicine, as it currently has 240 doctors, 495 nurses, 174 paramedics, 47 laboratory and X-ray technicians, 46 doctor’s offices, 258 census and non-census beds and seven operating rooms, hemodialysis and therapy beds. intensive, to be highlighted.

Authorities of the Medical Center ‘Lic. Adolfo López Mateos’ announced that the Course-Workshop was attended by 373 specialists and another 330 virtually, who accessed 10 modules, each with four presentations, in addition to four workshops and a poster contest was held with the participation of 49 clinical cases and 13 under investigation.

As speakers participated specialists from the National Institute of Cardiology, Siglo XXI Medical Center, Hospital de Alta Especialidad del Bajío, Christus Muguerza from CHRISTUS Health, Hospital Ángeles Acoxpa y León, from the Medical Center Institute of Social Security of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) and of the Federal Ministry of Health and of the states of Durango and Veracruz.

Within the framework of this event, Lactation Room number 252 was inaugurated in the entity, which has the necessary furniture, technology for milk extraction and cleaning of utensils, instruments to properly store food, teaching materials and supplies necessary for apply all preventive measures to reduce disease risks.

The Secretary of Health, the Head of the Office of the Health Coordination and Director of Health Services of the ISEM, Jesús Reyna Figueroa, the Deputy Director of Medical Attention of the ISEM, Yolanda Salyano Peñuelas, and the Head of the Unit of Teaching, Research accompanied and Quality, César Humberto Botello Ortiz.

The Director of the Emergency Service of the State of Mexico, Godwin González Estrada, the State Coordinator of Breastfeeding and Milk Banks, María Elena Álvarez Lobato, the Director of the Medical Center ‘Lic. Adolfo López Mateos’, Héctor Izquierdo Sedano, and the Deputy Director of this hospital, Erick Cruz Martínez.