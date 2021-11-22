“Pamela” leaves at least 30 communities in Nayarit incommunicado

Damage caused by the Hurricane “Pamela” to the roads in the north of Nayarit has at least 30 isolated communities, informed the secretary of Public Security of the state, Jorge Benito Rodríguez.

He pointed out that the greatest impacts so far have been registered in Tuxpan, Ruiz, Rosamorada, Acaponeta and Tecuala.

“Tuxpan has been completely incommunicado since yesterday, it brings more than two meters of water, San Vicente, in the municipality of Ruiz, is in the same conditions, Rosamorada is a little less, we are going to check what data is already collected,” he said. .

He indicated that the state highway route is very affected, mainly in the municipality of Huajicori, in addition there are damages in the Mazatlán-Tepic Freeway, at the height of the Peñas crossing and a large impact on the highway shortly before reaching the booth of Acaponeta.

He pointed out that the municipalities of Huaicori, Acaponeta and Tecuala are already practically dry, but in Tuxpan, Ruiz and Rosamorada the San Pedro river carries four times more water than normal, so the floods have not subsided.

He indicated that so far the disappearances of people reported through social networks have not been confirmed or ruled out.

Meanwhile, the state government has begun tours of the affected areas to verify the points that could be considered risky for the population.

He also called on the population to show solidarity with the affected people to make food donations in the collection centers installed.

Read also: Mother witnesses the murder of her three children in Morelia

afcl