Orbelín Pineda became a trend for his last game with Cruz Azul before traveling to Spain

The Mexican midfielder wore the cement jacket for the last time, before becoming a new element of Celta de Vigo

MEXICO — The player Orbelín Pineda said goodbye to Cruz Azul with the defeat against Rayados in the playoff of the 2021 Apertura Tournament and it became a trend in social networks, after that from next January it will be with the Spanish club Celta Vigo.

“Nothing to reproach Orbelín Pineda. He is going to be missed at the Machine ”,“ thanks for everything Orbelín, thanks for almost three years with this shirt and helping us get the ninth (referring to the championships), luck in Europe crack ”, were some of the comments that stood out towards the player.

Orbelín Pineda will play Spanish soccer next semester. Imago7

There were other publications that stood out and among them was one that said “Nobody touch me, today was the last game of Orbelín in Liga MX, I am crying “and another who said” blues, this was the last game of Orbelín Pineda, since in December his transfer to the Celta Vigo from Spain. Thank you very much, Maguito. We support you”.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Pineda will emigrate to the Iberian group and it is contemplated to join that group from next January, for which his farewell was on this day, in which the defeat of the celestial against Monterrey.

The player reached the Blue Cross In the Clausura 2019, he stood out for his performance and was part of the team that was crowned in the last Clausura 2021, which meant the capital club ended a 23-year drought without championships, but now he will emigrate to European football.