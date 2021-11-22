Offer: Cyberpunk 2077 reaches one of its lowest prices on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Cyberpunk 2077 Maybe it was not what many of us expected, but that does not mean that it is a game that is not worth it. This is why it is very likely that you have been waiting for it to drop in price to buy it and start your life in Night City. If so, you will be happy to hear that the time has come for you to do this.

What happens is that Cyberpunk 2077 It is on sale at Amazon Mexico. In fact, at the time of writing this note it has one of the lowest prices with more than 42% discount.

This means that Cyberpunk 2077 In Amazon Mexico it is available in exchange for $ 349 MXN. The lowest price that the PS4 version has had in this store is $ 329 MXN, so it is very close to one of its lowest prices. The lowest price for the Xbox One version is $ 299 MXN.

It is worth mentioning that both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 they have this promotion. So, no matter what console you have, you can take advantage of this discount. We remind you that it is backwards compatible on both new generation consoles and that CD Projekt RED promised a free upgrade to the next-gen version when it is available.

You can take advantage of the offer below:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One) – $ 349 MXN

Cyberpunk 2077 (PlayStation 4) – $ 349 MXN

What did you think of this offer? Are you excited to buy Cyberpunk 2077?

