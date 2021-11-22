No one can take the Oscar away from Will Smith

The awards season has begun and the race for the Oscars is starting to get clearer. Much fabric still needs to be cut until next time March 27, 2022But the reality is that some names have already earned the right to become the rivals to beat. Precisely in the category of best actor we find one of them: Will Smith.

Despite being an actor of enormous talent since the public adores him, the truth is that the last few years have not been easy for him. Will Smith. The interpreter’s career was slowly declining based on a poor selection of projects. The guy who could hit it with every movie for 15 years in a row watched its effect wear off.

However, we can already say that Will is back. The actor’s work in King richard He has already caused all the pools for the Oscar to place him in the lead position. Will Smith He has regained his best level thanks to a really award-winning role and in which he comes out again.

King richard brings us closer to the figure of Richard Williams, a father unavailable to discouragement who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons. This is the year of our beloved Will.