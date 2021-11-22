Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and other dazzling actor transformations

An actor’s job is to sell his audience that he is someone else. Sometimes it is enough to just look like themselves, other times, the makeup, effects and even the tone of the performance separate them so much from who they are that it is difficult to recognize them.

Nicole Kidman is one of those actresses who enjoys transforming herself (we already talked about her fondness for wigs here) and she does it again in the new movie of Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos, upon Lucille ball and Desi arnaz.

Although it is still missing for its premiere, the first trailer was released recently that shows a Kidman almost disturbing for her mix between herself and Ball (who does not look like anything). The critics were not lacking, but the truth is that the transformation deserves to be commented …

But she is not the only one to leave her skin (or cover it) for a role. And here we leave you with 10 other actors who have transformed in such a way for a role that it is difficult to recognize them.

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort

Until the fourth film of Harry Potter “He who must not be named” was just a terrified mention of the characters. That changed in The Goblet of Fire. After an elaborate ruse, Voldemort comes back to life… and in what way. The saga about the young wizard is famous for a cast full of British heavyweights and Ralph Fiennes could not miss. His Voldemort is almost ethereal, translucent and terrifying. As in the books, his face is more reminiscent of a snake than a person. So does his voice, a whispering sylb that makes your hair stand on end. A lot of it was makeup, but the nonexistent nose was special effects magic… which should erase the actor’s nose every time he appeared in a shot. Fiennes immerses himself in Voldemort’s evil in such a way that the first time you see him it’s hard to tell it’s him.

Charlize Theron as Aileen Wournos

The role that won the Oscar for this South African woman was that of a real person, a prostitute abused since childhood who was sentenced to death for murdering seven men (who she always claimed tried to rape her). The former model and dancer had to become this hard-living woman (physically and sexually abused by her family, a prostitute since adolescence, a mother at 14) and for this she opted for makeup, but also for something more real … she wanted do justice to your character’s suffering in Monster. Theron changed the look of his body, but what was most impressive was his face: emaciated, scarred by sun damage (it was several thin layers of temporary tattoo ink) and carelessness, with teeth on the verge of rotting and brittle, greasy hair. Theron is unrecognizable to anyone who doesn’t know what she is.

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci

The Gucci house It opens on November 26 in Spain, but it is possible that most have already seen Jared Leto as their character … although they may not have even realized it. The actor (fond of immersing himself fully in his roles) plays the former vice president and designer of Gucci in the eighties with a layer of makeup that changes his face in such a way that it is possible that he could not even recognize himself in the mirror. Leto had to sit in the makeup chair for six hours to look like Paolo, but has claimed it was worth it. It will be necessary to see if it is true. Being someone else is not just about changing your appearance.

Johnny Depp as Whitey Bulger

The famous Bostonian mobster has little or nothing to do with Johnny Depp. Blond, Irish and much older, he seemed crazy (confirmed with the premiere of Strictly criminal) that the actor had been chosen to play him (it was also when Jack Nicholson did it in Infiltrators …but that is another subject). Yet Depp gave himself up to his contact lenses, his graying bald head, and a pitiful Boston accent, without looking back. The process was arduous (for example, each hair was put on individually) and it took too many hours … only for almost no one (or no one) to believe that this paralyzed-faced being was the psychopathic mobster.

Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf

The actress, as we have already said, is always ready to transform herself through her art. In the case of The hours, Kidman played the famous writer Virginia Woolf and, like Lucille Ball, had no resemblance to her. But (and it’s just a theory since Sorkin’s movie hasn’t been released yet) in The hours the change in the actress is not only compelling, but surprising. The Australian projects Woolf’s vulnerability, character and complexity… and she does it all with makeup that changes her face. And yes, Kidman still shows in the background, but her commitment is such (she won an Oscar for Best Actress) that it is soon forgotten.

John Hurt as John Merrick

The elephant Man It is one of those films that is difficult to see and that you do not consider going back to, ever again. And it’s not about quality, in fact it’s the fact that it tells so well this sad story of a man with a facial deformity exploded like a circus show in Victorian England that makes it hard to bear. Directed by David lynch, this drama based on a true story has an unrecognizable John Hurt as its protagonist. It is his transformation that convinces us of his sense of otherness and that makes him much more human than the monsters that exploit and torture him.

Cameron Diaz as Lotte Schwartz

How to be John Malkovich was the first film to make Charlie kaufman a known name (Human Nature I hadn’t quite succeeded). It was also one of the first times that his wild, imaginative and highly human vision reached a wide audience. In this movie there is an office on the 7 1/2 floor, there is a tunnel that leads to the consciousness of John Malkovich and there is a sect of the elderly that lives infinitely in the heads of others… ah! And there’s also the fact that Cameron Díaz disappears in a role that wipes her off the screen, only to later bring her back. It’s one of the actress’s best performances and it’s easy to bet that a lot of people who saw the movie didn’t realize it was her. With tousled hair of a dull brown color, nondescript clothes and a way of being that makes her forgettable, her character (the protagonist’s wife) is one of the most interesting in the film… and that’s saying a lot.

Tom Cruise as Les Grossman

He has done few comedies, but when he does, he stands out. It may be his manic energy or intense dedication, but Tom Cruise tends to stand out on screen even when appearing in cameo form. And that’s what happens in Tropic Thunder, a very bitchy war!, the comedy of Ben stiller in which he plays a basically psychopathic film agent. It is almost impossible to recognize him if you do not know who he is: bald, with more weight and another voice, Cruise disappears his charisma in this profane, manipulative and egotistical man. And with it, he turned his career around … all after his scandal on Oprah’s couch.

Tilda Swinton as Josef Klemperer

This is one of those occasions when if nobody told you, you would not have the slightest idea. The actress not only plays the ballet teacher, in the world’s most disturbing school, in the remake of Suspiria, Instead, he secretly plays the 82-year-old psychiatrist. The makeup took four hours and Swinton, being her flamboyant self, asked that it also include a penis and testicles. Swinton has confessed that choosing to play this role was for fun. The truth is that it is one of those cases in which an actor disappears in such a way that it is almost incredible.

All the cast of Cloud Atlas

The expansive fable of the Wachowski sisters, based on the science fiction novel of the same name that tells a story that unfolds over six eras of time with characters meeting again. Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Sturgees, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving appear, as different versions of themselves, in the six interlocking stories from 1849 to 2321 (many other actors appear in more than one). His transformations are amazing, to say the least … and range from changes of race, gender and species. The movie, like much of what the Wachowskis do, is a broad and intense melodrama. The criticisms were many, but seeing this level of commitment and complexity is worth it.