Nicolás Larcamón attacked Chivas after Puebla’s victory in the play-off

November 21, 2021 · 21:39 hs

Despite the fact that the bets indicated a possible classification of Chias over Puebla, the team that Nicolás Larcamón coaches prevailed against the rojiblancos through the penalty shoot-out and ended up sending a strong message.

The Argentine strategist was happy to be able to overcome the team led by Marcelo Míchel Leaño in the playoffs to enter the Liguilla thanks to the two goals in regular time by Cristian Tabó and Lucas Maia to finish by winning it on penalties.

Faced with this situation in which they scored the goal in the 89th minute and with the hopes that the Flock is the classified team, Larcamón ended up sending a surprise message through the press conference.

“I believed, I believed that we were capable, that Tony Silva was capable. This group should never be considered dead. Afterwards, undoubtedly we also have that God who accompanies us, who loves us and sometimes helps us to straighten the goal as he says. a song. I believed and there was that epic outcome that generates that communion between the team and the city. Very happy about all this, “the press conference began.

Regarding the role of the fans, he was also happy: “We were facing one of the most traditional teams in the country, it was not going to be easy to dress the stadium with the Puebla colors and that’s how it was, this victory is for them. We are a humble team that competes based on collective strength, as it was in the last League and as it was felt in many parts of the game. We go with everything, with humility, focus and that union that is overwhelming for any rival that is put in front of us “.