New trailer for Steven Spielberg’s version of “Amor sin Barreras” is released

The new trailer, poster and images of the new film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Amor sin Barreras” from the winning director Oscar Steven Spielberg, which opens in theaters on December 9.

This new version is created from a script by the winner of a Tony and the Pulitzer, Tony Kushner, telling a classic story of rivalries and love in 1957 New York City.

The new adaptation of the endearing musical will star Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David alvarez (Bernard), Mike faist (Riff) and Josh andres rivera.

Bringing together the best artists from Broadway and Hollywood, creative team includes Kushner, who also served as executive producer, to Justin peck, the Tony Award winner, who charted the film’s musical numbers, and to the renowned director and winner of a Grammy Award, Gustavo Dudamel, who directed the recording of the iconic soundtrack.

LThe film is produced by Spielberg, Oscar-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony-winning producer Kevin McCollum, giving “Amor sin Barreras” the imprint of a particularly trustworthy adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical.