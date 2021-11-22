The Xbox Game Pass catalog is changing every week, with the arrival of new games, such as those announced earlier this week, or with the departure of others, such as those that will leave the service at the end of this month.

However, throughout the weeks we also usually have news about other games that will join the service, such as yesterday, that the possibility of Mass Effect Legendary Edition was leaked to Xbox Game Pass by a publication from the Microsoft Store. Now, a new game has been leaked to Xbox Game Pass.

New game coming to Xbox Game Pass leaked

The leak comes from the xgp.pl portal, which has shared the image of the possible arrival of the new game to Xbox Game Pass, which would be neither more nor less than Lost in Random, one of the last titles released by Electronic Arts this year.

Analysis of Lost in Random

As with Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the title has been marked in the Microsoft Store with the “Game Pass” tag, indicating that the title will be available on the service soon, possibly due to the arrival of the game on EA Play. , Electronic Arts’ subscription service.

However, this information is still a leak, lacking any official information. Therefore, at least for the moment, we must consider this arrival of a new game to Xbox Game Pass as a mere rumor.