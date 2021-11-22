New Amber Heard movie is a complete flop at the box office

Amber Heard hasn’t had it easy in the entertainment industry for a while. The 35-year-old actress continues to suffer the consequences of her marriage and legal confrontation with Johnny Depp, whom she defeated alongside The Sun in the Royal Courts of London last year, causing a barrage of insults on social media. Of course the work of the star has been affected and the most recent case comes with his film Gully. New information reveals that it is a complete flop at the American box office.

Although his filmography was never too spectacular, Amber heard has several notable titles throughout her career, for example, 3 Days to Kill – 0% or The Danish Girl – 69%. Joined superhero movies with Justice League – 41% and we soon saw her take on a much bigger role in Aquaman – 73%, a 2018 film that became one of the most successful in the DCEU. But Amber Heard had already been dragging the problems of her failed marriage to Depp And things exploded when he sued her for defamation in early 2019, along with the other lawsuit made by the actor to the British media. The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” in one of his articles.

The world fell on Amber heard with violence by being singled out as an “abusive” and “liar” woman during and after her relationship with Johnny; now his latest movie, Gully, is undervalued at the box office with a gross gross of just US $ 36 thousand globally, consolidating an important stumbling block in the career of Amber. Gully it was recorded a couple of years ago but only until a few days ago was it released in theaters; is directed by Nabil elderkin and presents the story of three teenagers living in Los Angeles, all victims of extreme childhoods, who unleash a riot in the city over the course of 48 hours, without being subject to social norms. The film is a tragic drug and murder journey through Los Angeles.

There are not many projects in the future of Amber heard. This summer the recordings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom begin, a tape in which he will return as Mera, the powerful sorceress and love interest of Arthur Curry. Some think that the film will fail because of the actress’s presence, after all, Warner Bros. refused to fire her even when the rejection of social networks for her was evident, or the petition with almost two million signatures in which it was asks that Heard be removed from the role of superheroine.

Amber heard keeps limited comments on Instagram so that only people close to her can interact on her account; a similar situation occurs on Twitter, a profile in which the option to comment is kept very careful; In recent days he has used them to share progress on his physical training to return as Mera and they always accumulate several thousand likes. It’s clear that despite unflattering circumstances, Heard still has a fan base that supports his projects. Do youAquaman 2 will it be able to outperform its predecessor with a dazzling box office?

Some say that Warner Bros. made a bad decision by sticking with Amber heard for the distribution of Aquaman 2, but the truth is that it would not have been so easy to fire her after her triumph before the English justice. Johnny depp It is who is at a disadvantage at the moment in front of the Hollywood studios, something different from what happens in social networks. Have the two actors wiped out their reputations for good?

