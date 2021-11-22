Netflix: all about the horror film starring Christian Bale | cinema news | horror movies | revtli | ANSWERS

Christian bale He is one of the most popular and recognized actors in the Hollywood film industry. And, to achieve this, he had more than memorable performances in different films that captivated movie fans: the ‘Batman’ trilogy, ‘The big bet’, ‘The Fighter’, among others.

And, for that reason, Netflix will have the British actor as the main protagonist for an upcoming horror movie: ‘The pale blue eye’. Once the news was confirmed, hundreds of followers of the actor expressed their emotion on social networks.

What will ‘The pale blue eye’ be about?

The new Netflix film will tell the story of a series of murders that occurred at the West Point Military Academy, United States, in 1830. Bale, an experienced detective, will seek to solve the mysterious cases and will have the help of a young cadet who finally it will end up being the famous writer Edgar Allan Poe.

When will ‘The pale blue eye’ premiere?

We will have to wait until the end of 2022 to see this long-awaited film. Keep in mind that the film will only start shooting this fall.

How much did Netflix pay to get the rights to ‘The pale blue eye’?

At Netflix there is a lot of optimism about the success that ‘The pale blue eye’ will have, for that reason, to get the rights to the film, he had to pay 55 million dollars. The streaming platform hopes that the production, once released, will be one of the most viewed by its followers.

