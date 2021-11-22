Nestlé for health and environmental well-being

In recent years one of the great challenges for the country, and for the Latin American region, has been sustainable development and investment, and the terms of carbon footprint, topics that were addressed in the “FVirtual Gold: Agenda 2030 in Mexico – Transparency with Results ”.

The forum, held on November 18, was organized by Nestlé Mexico in the context of the first six years of its establishment in the country.

The meeting was joined by the reflections of Fausto Costa, Executive President of Nestlé Mexico; Alfredo González Reyes, Head of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the Ministry of Economy; Yudy Liliana Tibaduiza Roa, Academic Leader of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), Mexico Chapter; Constanza Torres, Advocacy Associate in Business for Nature and Ricardo Bucio Mújica, Executive President of CEMEFI.

The event, moderated by Barbara Anderson, a columnist specialized in business and finance, fulfilled the objective of presenting a panorama of progress in the country and highlighted the importance of joint work by the government, civil society and private initiative to achieve true commitments that can be fulfilled in sustainable development matter.

Fausto Costa, Executive President of Nestlé Mexico, commented that, since its inception, the company aligned 36 Nestlé global commitments to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and the Principles of the Global Compact. This allowed it to meet its objectives to achieve Nestlé’s purpose: “Developing the power of food to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations.”

“We remain committed to ensuring our contribution to the achievement of goals and, at the same time, we call for the collaboration of all sectors as dictated by the Sustainable Development Goal # 17 of Alliances, to accelerate the achievement of results because only with the sum of wills we will achieve a sustainable and equitable development for Mexico ”, said Costa.

For his part, Alfredo González Reyes, Head of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the Ministry of Economy, pointed out that his commitment, since October of this year, was to reduce the carbon footprint in his operations, as well as to increase his efforts in sustainable investment matter and constant communication and collaboration with the public sector.

The next World Conservation Agreement, to be signed in May 2022, already establishes goals for 2050 and 21 points for 2030; in addition to making a specific call for private initiative to reduce its environmental impact.

Likewise, the role of young people as agents of change was highlighted. On the subject, Dr. Yudy Liliana Tibaduiza Roa explained that it is essential to involve them in decisions and create spaces for citizen participation.

Finally, Constanza Torres, Advocacy Associate in Business for Nature, commented that sustainable development is decisive to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda as it is the basis for prosperous societies and economies.