NASA readies mission takeoff to deflect asteroid with ‘projectile’

The countdown came to mission of the POT what will you look for divert a asteroid of his course with him direct hit of a ship.

The DART mission, for its acronym in English, will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on California shortly after midnight of the Wednesday, November 24 time of Mexico.

This is the first real-world test of a technique that could one day be used to protect Earth from a meteorite.

A spaceship the size of a golf cart will travel to an asteroid that is more than 9.6 million kilometers away and crash into it.

The scientists will then observe if any possible alteration occurs in the asteroid’s trajectory.

Unlike what happens in movies with a plot about an apocalyptic asteroid, nuclear weapons are not the preferred option of planetary defense experts, who have bet on trying to identify dangerous space rocks long before any possible collision and use controlled methods to alter its trajectory.

The right time to deflect an asteroid is as far from Earth as possible, “explained Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer, on US radio.

The strategy is to find these objects not just years but decades before they are an impact hazard to Earth, “he added.

With enough anticipation, NASA could send out a spacecraft that would simply give an asteroid a little nudge, changing its course so that it no longer posed a problem.

That’s the approach NASA is testing with DART.

DART is demonstrating asteroid deflection. It’s not an asteroid disruption at all, which is what happens a lot in the movies, “says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist who serves as the DART coordinating leader.

Which asteroid did NASA choose to deflect?

The target asteroid is millions of kilometers away from being a threat.

After launch, the DART spacecraft will spend about 10 months traveling towards an asteroid called Didymos, which is about 760 meters wide.

The Didymos asteroid is orbited by a smaller one called Dimorphos, which is about 160 meters across.

The DART ship’s target is little Dimorphos.

It’s like a little golf cart that hits a Great Pyramid, “Chabot compared.

The difference is that this ‘golf cart’ travels at more than 15,000 miles per hour.

In the last hours of the mission, NASA experts on the ground will only be able to observe how the spacecraft flies and focuses on its objective.

Images sent back by the doomed spacecraft in the final seconds before the crash will give scientists their first look at Dimorphos.

No one knows what shape this asteroid is or if its surface is smooth or rough.

In fact, the asteroid pair is so small and far apart that telescopes see them as little more than a point of light.

However, changes in brightness tell scientists when the orbiting Dimorphos passes in front of its companion.

At this time, Dimorphos leaves every 11 hours and 55 minutes. The impact should shorten that time frame, but scientists don’t know by how much.

The telescopes will be watching closely in the weeks and months after impact to “see how it reacts to being pushed.”

A small satellite thrown from the spacecraft 10 days before impact should send images of the collision itself and the resulting debris explosion.

The European Space Agency is expected to launch a mission in 2024 that will travel to these two asteroids and will be able to observe the crater at Dimorphos and determine the mass of this asteroid.

Preparation for a future threat

All of these results should help NASA and other space agencies understand what the “kinetic impact deflection” approach might be possible to do in the future if an asteroid is heading toward Earth.

But an impact from a smaller asteroid, about 450 feet in diameter, could destroy a city and devastate a region. And scientists currently know only about 40% of those objects that are believed to be out there.

Other techniques to deflect asteroids put to the test

Following this test, NASA plans to test other asteroid deflection techniques such as the so-called “gravity tractor” approach, which involves placing a spacecraft close to an asteroid to apply a small pull of gravity.

NASA’s planetary defense office is supporting the development of a new space telescope to search for more in that size range.

Although there is no known asteroid currently on impact with Earth, we do know that there is a large population of near-Earth asteroids, “warned Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer.

jrr