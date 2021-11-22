MIUI 13 will hit more than 100 Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi phones according to a leaked list

A few days ago we saw the Xiaomi phones that will not be updated to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced and now we have to know good news that surely makes the owners of many models of the Xiaomi catalog happy. It’s about knowing which are the models that can update to MIUI 13, successor to MIUI 12.5.

MIUI 13, the new customization layer of the Chinese manufacturer is approaching by leaps and bounds and now the list of models that will make the leap to the new customization layer has been leaked. A list in which we find phones with the seal of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO.

118 models for all tastes

The list, with a total of 118 models, has come to light thanks to XIAOMIUI on Twitter, which has revealed the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will make the jump to MIUI 13. A total of 118 smartphones that will be able to access the improvements that come with this layer.

A list that covers models of almost all ranges, types and prices, phones that may receive the new customization layer, which is scheduled to arrive from the end of 2021. And while Xiaomi publishes the official list, this leak is the best clue we have.

Xiaomi phones that will make the leap to MIUI 13

Xiaomi Mi 9 phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 (China)

Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)

Redmi Note 10T (India)

Redmi Note 10T (Russia)

Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 11 (China)

Redmi Note 11T (India)

Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

POCO phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

POCO phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Phones that are already in internal testing of the MIUI 13 beta

Via | XIAOMIUI