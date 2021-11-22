Microsoft is sending emails advising customers of special Xbox Series X packs

The shortage of Xbox Series X is giving more of a headache to Xbox fans and new players who want to get into the new generation of consoles from Microsoft. For the Americans it is a problem since despite the fact that they claim to be happy because everything that is manufactured, is sold, the truth is that they could have a larger installed base and with it more users, subscribers … etc.

Phil Spencer recently said that from Redmond they were working on improving supply shortages, so it may be that for this Christmas and the launch of Halo Infinite, we will see more units available for sale.

There are many things we are doing. Supply chain management has quite a bit of work to do right now, but I’m not an expert on it at all. We have good teams that are, from the shipment of the parts and the supply to the assembly, to the availability to the retailer, the management of scalpers and bots. The fundamental problem we have at the moment is that there is more demand than supply.

Xbox Series X packs + 1 game and a controller

In fact it seems that what we will finally see this Christmas are the desired console packs plus the game. Something that by the way had been made to beg. Some users are receiving an email (mostly retail chain workers) informing them that console and game packs will be available.

Some of the games chosen for these packs are: Madden NFL 22, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Far Cry 6, Rust Console Edition, Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Yes OK They do not seem to be the console vendor packs than one would expect, the good news is that at least it looks like this option will exist.

Some people are receiving emails from Microsoft Store for an invite to purchase an Xbox Series X bundle with select games / accessories (choices included GTAV, BF 2042 ($ 90 SKU), Madden, Far Cry 6) pic.twitter.com/YuB5NeU9vV – Wario64 (@ Wario64) November 18, 2021

Microsoft warns the users who have received the mail, that they cannot ensure the stock either, so a shortage is also expected, something that Spencer himself predicted for 2022.