Mexico will host the League of Legends World Cup in 2022

Mexico will host the World Cup for the first time League of Legends In 2022, the year in which Riot Games, the developer of the video game, also chose the United States and Canada to hold its first North American Worlds.

This will be the first time that Riot Games has held a multinational world championship in North America and it will be the debut of Mexico and Canada as World Cup venues, ”the developer reported in a press release issued this Sunday.

Riot Games revealed that Arena Artz, home of the Latin American League south of Mexico City, the Mexican capital, will host the round of ‘play-ins’, which teams from the regions with the lowest level must play to advance to the group stage.

Never has a Latin American team qualified for the group stage, which in 2022 will take place at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York, United States, which will also host the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, and one of the cathedrals of Canadian sport.

Riot Games chose the Chase Center in San Francisco, home to the Golden State Warriors, six-time NBA champions, as the home of the final.

The Chase Center already has experience hosting eSports events as it is the home of the Golden Guardians, the Warriors team in the American League of Legends.

The momentum behind League of Legends has not stopped growing since we last hosted Worlds in the United States in 2016. We are excited to bring the full scale of our eSport back to North America and if COVID-19 allows it, host the fans at our venues, ”explained League of Legends Esports Global Director Naz Aletaha.

To the World Cup League of Legends The 24 best teams in the Leagues that videogames have in 12 regions attend. In 2020, the championship reached a peak of 45.95 million simultaneous viewers, with an average audience per minute of more than 23.04 million.

In November 2021, the Chinese EDward Gaming defeated the Korean DWG KIA in the final to win the final of the 11th edition of the League of Legends World Cup that was played in Iceland.