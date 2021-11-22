Mexican peso falls against the dollar; exchange rate as of November 22

The Mexican peso depreciated on Monday for the third session in which fell to its weakest level in eight months before an advance of the dollar and an increase in the yields of the US Treasury bonds, while the stock market spun six days with setbacks.

The US markets reacted after the head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome powell, was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden.

The local currency was quoted at 20.97 units per dollar, with a loss of 0.72% compared to 20.82 in the Reuters reference price on Friday.

In earlier operations, the peso depreciated to 20.99 units, its weakest level since March 10. In the year, it has fallen by more than 5.5%.

The local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 0.32% at half a day to 50,651.22 points with a volume of 58.1 million securities traded. The square lost in the past five sessions, with a cumulative decline of 1.7%.

The markets have been pressured by fears of new closures of productive activities in Europe to try to stop a spike in COVID-19 infections.

This week will be released data on local inflation and a review of economic growth for the third quarter, in addition to the minutes of the latest monetary policy meetings of the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico.

