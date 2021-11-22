Meet Vive Medical Spa, beauty and health center in Tijuana

The aesthetics sector has grown dramatically, so there are more and more places to make arrangements to improve physical attractiveness. The best beauty and health center, a benchmark in international medical tourism, is Vive Medical Spa in Tijuana. Thousands of people travel every year to the northern Mexican border, to enjoy its extensive services in aesthetics and health.

Specialized services of a quality Medical Spa and Aesthetic Centers

Since 2016, Vive Medical Spa has been committed to patients around the world, to help them improve their physical appearance and feel better about themselves. It has positioned itself in the aesthetic medicine sector as the medical group with the most experience and with results that other centers cannot offer.

It is a center with specialized services in aesthetic dermatology, which applies procedures that do not warrant admission to an operating room and long hospital stays. For this reason, tourists from all over the world visit Tijuana in order to get cosmetic repairs and touch-ups.

Some of the qualities that these centers attract attention are: the responsible and dedicated staff that operates in the facilities, the strategic location that allows people from all over the world to attend, facilities in good condition and more. In addition, the services focused on aesthetic health that are the star of this center.

Cosmetic procedures

Thanks to aesthetic procedures, we can change our physical appearance if we do not like it. Improve some details that make us feel unhappy. At Vive Medical Spa you will find countless procedures that do not warrant plastic surgery as such. That is, you will not require general anesthesia or hospital admissions that cause delays in your usual routine.

This Tijuana center transforms the beauty of its patients with specialized care in Botox, Fillers, Aesthetic Medicine, Medical Spa, Aestetics medicene, which is why it has become the best center to serve tourists who wish to receive cosmetic treatments to highlight their physical appearance. and make it unique.

Special centers associated with Vive Medical Spa

Aware that some cosmetic procedures require surgical techniques, a team of plastic surgeons with extensive training and skill in such procedures was formed. This is how if you need plastic surgery, you find it this place makes sure you can get specialized care from expert surgeons.

Some of the procedures that you can find in this place with experience in international medical tourism are: Plastic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Lipo Tijuana, Plastic Surgeon, BBL Tijuana, Breast Augmentation.

In addition, in Tijuana you also get a bariatric surgery center where professionals experts help their patients lose weight and be happy with their physical appearance. Gastric Sleeve Tijuana, Bypass Tijuana, Weight Loss, Bariatric Surgery, Bariatric Surgeon, are some of the services offered by the best bariatric center in the region, the most requested on the Mexico-United States border.

Vive Med Group: A leading corporate in Tijuana

The decision to have a physical change through an aesthetic procedure is a serious one. Those who choose to change their style, to improve and love themselves even more, must choose specialized and accredited options. For this reason, the Vive Med Group has created a comprehensive aesthetic space to attend in Tijuana. In this way, get what you need to look better, and increase your self-esteem.

In charge of Vive Med Group is Dr. Sergio Verduzco, Tijuana Surgeon, Sergio Verduzco, Dr. Verduzco, Plastic Surgeon. He is the chief physician and director of the corporate that includes these three large centers: Vive Medical Spa, the surgery center plastic surgery and bariatric surgery.

These three centers focused on aesthetics have become leaders in international medical tourism. Those who want to change their aesthetics to be more satisfied with their physique come to these venues every year. Live Med Group has policies aimed at providing excellent care to its patients, aware that each one has different needs.

They offer a wide range of services to attend in a timely manner, with specialized and professional quality treatments, any aesthetic and health requirement. Not to mention that they use specialized and high-tech equipment, in order to provide a high quality of aesthetic health care.

