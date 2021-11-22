Meet the 5 actors who could be nominated – Rock & Pop

This year has been full of impressive film performances. And for this reason, names are already ringing for those who choose to obtain a nomination at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

When will the 2022 Oscar Awards be?

The ceremony is scheduled for March 27 of next year at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, in Los Angeles, where large casts, directors and other workers of the cinema will contest once again the golden statuette.

And without a doubt, the choice will be difficult, since the films that were released have high quality, as well as those who star in them.

What are the predictions for the Best Actor nominees at the Academy Awards?

Will Smith:

The actor stars in the movie King Richard, which tells the story of the father of talented tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Richard (Smith) helps prepare them to be the two most outstanding high-level athletes of their generation.

With a clear vision of his future and unconventional methods, this father has a great plan to lead your daughters to success.

Andrew Garfield:

On Tick, tick … Boom! The actor is an aspiring theater composer, going through a crisis when you reach 30 and you are not anxious to achieve your dream for which you worked so hard.

The film for which the actor could be nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars is a semi-autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, and it’s available on Netflix.

Leonardo Dicaprio:

The actor stars Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence. There, he plays an astronomer who discovers a meteorite that will impact the Earth and annihilate the human race. In this way, he and his partner will perform a great media tour to spread the news.

The film in which the actor could be nominated in the Oscar awards, will be available on Netflix at the end of December.

Benedict Cumberbatch:

The actor leads the cast of The Power of the Dog, a western film based on the novel by Thomas Savage. In it, the story is told of a domineering rancher who responds cruelly when his brother brings in a new wife and child.

The film for which the actor could be nominated for an Oscar Award will be released in theaters in November 2021, and hits Netflix on December 1.

Denzel Washington:

In The Tragedy of Macbeth, the actor plays a Scotsman whom 3 witches convince to become the next king of their lands.

The film was shot in its entirety in black and white and directed by Joel Cohen.