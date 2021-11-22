Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, reveals she overcame a tumor

The life of Meadow Walker It has not been far from simple since 2013, and the young model has had to go through all kinds of most traumatic moments during all these years, coinciding with her adolescence. The vast majority of her followers know her for being the daughter of Paul Walker, who lost his life in a fatal traffic accident that year, and who has been remembered ever since; But the truth is that her modeling career has taken off and thanks to it she is consolidating her fame.

Overcame a tumor two years ago

In social networks he is used to being very active, and for this reason in the last hours he has wanted to share with his followers one of the most difficult moments that he had to overcome recently and which he did not want to talk about two years ago, when he was living it . The young model was diagnosed with a tumor and, fortunately, it all ended in the best possible way, sharing it now as a memory.

“Today 2 years ago. I have come a long way. Goodbye tumor. Blessed and grateful“Meadow Walker wrote on his social networks sharing a snapshot of the moment his treatment ended, also showing the different reference markers scattered all over his forehead and on his temple. Some of his most prominent followers did not want to miss the opportunity to comment on his publication, and to be very proud of what he has managed to overcome.

One of those who wanted to comment on the publication is the actor Vin Diesel, a great friend of Paul Walker and who, since the death of the actor, has always maintained a very good relationship with his daughter, even taking her to the altar on his wedding day . The American shared an emoticon of praying hands, something that was repeated in several of the other comments, and is that many of the more than 3 million followers that Meadow has have been very proud that he has overcome another difficult moment in his life.