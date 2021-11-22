Maxima from the Netherlands shows how to wear trend prints

Maxima of the Netherlands is one of the most admired royals for her looks that follow the fashion trends and above all they adapt and enhance your style and personality.

And in that fusion the color and the stamps are two items that go completely with the identity of the queen of holland who chooses each of her outfits.

In the style manual of the sovereign of the Netherlands born in Argentina prints are a must in her looks, as key to her outfits as her commitment to color.

On his recent trip to Abu Dhabi, Máxima Zorreguieta wore an ethnic print set, which looked like a jumpsuit but had two pieces: blouse and palazzo pants. And the file of the Queen of Holland shows that she had previously used them separately, combining them with other garments.

Two pieces and the same ethnic print. Photo: Instagram.

It is a Natan Couture design from the spring / summer 2021 collection, and the same pattern is repeated in a bow that highlights the waist.

The floral skirt, one of her best looks of 2021. Photo: Instagram.

From the same bedside signature of the monarch is one of the most fascinating patterned looks that she wore Maximum this season, in a skirt with a light blue base and large flower patterns in a pastel hue that she combined with a red blouse and accessories.

Color and prints are part of the look of Máxima from the Netherlands. Photo: Instagram.

Attentive to the trends of each season, Máxima recycles its garments according to them. And so she once again wore an attractive dress with an asymmetric midi skirt with different print patterns from Altuzarra cashemere.

A dress with triple cashmere print. Photo: Instagram.

Another print that Máxima recently chose is a polka dot design that was identified as “the Pretty Woman dress” because of its connection to one of the iconic designs worn by Julia Roberts in the popular romantic comedy.

Máxima’s “Pretty Woman” polka dot dress. Photo: Instagram.

It is a well-known dress from her wardrobe, and Máxima once again uses the dress signed by Zimmermann because it is flattering and because it is easy to combine with different accessories and renew it.

The queen of the Netherlands adopts patterned jumpsuits as one of her favorite clothes. Photo: Instagram.

Máxima also made her one-piece set with a spring print emblematic, a design that is part of her style, and in this case it was from the firm Seren London.

Máxima chooses floral and colorful prints. Photo: Instagram.

