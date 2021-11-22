Match summary Toluca vs Pumas (1-2) | GOALS

Cougars suffered in hell even asking for the time for the end, but with the claw of the last weeks they achieved the elimination of Toluca at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in the 2021 Apertura Repechage thanks to the goals from Leo López and Juan Dinenno to get into the Liguilla.

What looked like a duel even, even with an advantage for the Devils to play at home, bowed down for felines that now they have five victories in the last seven games and thus they have classified to the Liguilla, where they will be measured against America, first place in the competition.

Beating Toluca was not easy, because the Devils could take advantage at the start of the game when Ian González tried his luck with a header to the crossbar.

Minutes later, Diogo unbelievably missed a Dinenno cross, after a couple of defensive errors. Even so, the cats took advantage with a goal from Leo López, who saw goalkeeper Luis García ahead and from half court He fired a shot that went to the bottom of the nets to make it 1-0.

By options the auriazul painting did not stop: Saucedo sent a cross to Dinenno that could not finish in a goal. In addition to his scoring, the Argentine had at least a couple of shots that well deserved a better fate in front of the goal with an unbeatable position. The most incredible was the hand in hand from minute 89 ‘that was able to calm the nerves of the bank.

The Pumas’ second goal came after a counterattack that came with a shot from Diogo in the area. The ball hit the crossbar, then the dribble favored Dinenno, who measured it and hit a goal for the 2-0.

The Alan Mozo show. The Pumas defender put his hand in a Sambueza center and the referee Fernando Hernandez did not hesitate score a penalty at 61 ‘. This time the person in charge of collecting it was Haret ortega who was not intimidated by the pressure of Talavera and achieved 2-1 that revived the Devils.

When the fourth official Jorge Isaac Rojas showed that they were going to add seven minutes, Andrew Lillini claimed strong, since it did not seem necessary to add so much time.

So the end came and Pumas got into Liguilla where should now deal to the America in the Quarterfinals.