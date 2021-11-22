Masahiro Sakurai, director of Smash Bros., celebrates “Nintendo Day” with this message – Nintenderos

Again we get an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the text that we leave you below, we can see that Masahiro Sakurai, director of the title, wanted to celebrate with the tweet “Nintendo Day”. And it is that November 21 is already being named as this special day for the company for having launched numerous products, games and consoles, especially in Japan.

This is the list that Hobby Consolas offers us:

Mach Rider (1985)

Punch-Out !! (1987)

Super Famicom (1990)

Super Mario World (1990)

F-Zero (1990)

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)

Yoshi’s Cookie (1992)

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (1995)

Diddy Kong Racing (1997)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999)

Sin & Punishment (2000)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001)

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire (2002)

Pokémon Coliseum (2003)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (2003)

Nintendo DS (2004; NA)

Nintendo DSi LL (2009)

Super Mario 3D World (2013)

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (2014)

Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival (2015)

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (2017)

And this is Sakurai’s message:

こ の 日 が 来 て し ま っ た…

11 月 21 日 は ､ 任天堂 作品 が 非常 に 多 く 出 た 日｡

1 年前 は 以下 の よ う な ツ イ ー ト で し た が ､ 今年 は ま と も に ､ 1 時間 ご と に 1 タ イ ト ル ず つ ご 紹 介 し ま す｡

い つ も と 同 じ く ス マ ブ ラ に 関係 す る 作品 に 絞 り ま す が ､ そ れ で も か な り の 数｡# ス マ ブ ラ SP https://t.co/Y60mHEeYH5 – 桜 井 政 博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) November 21, 2021

This day has arrived… November 21 is the day many Nintendo jobs came out. A year ago, the tweet was next, but this year, I will submit a title every hour. As usual, I will focus on work related to Smash Bros., but there are still quite a few left.

What do you think?

